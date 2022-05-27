Tree House Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore, down 57.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore in March 2022 down 57.72% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.34 crore in March 2022 up 156.07% from Rs. 16.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2022 up 1859.57% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021.

Tree House EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.94 in March 2021.

Tree House shares closed at 8.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)