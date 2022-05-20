 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tourism Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.79 crore, up 2.13% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tourism Finance Corp of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.79 crore in March 2022 up 2.13% from Rs. 59.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.43 crore in March 2022 up 23.59% from Rs. 18.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.01 crore in March 2022 up 2.94% from Rs. 54.41 crore in March 2021.

Tourism Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2021.

Tourism Finance shares closed at 56.55 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.71% returns over the last 6 months and -11.29% over the last 12 months.

Tourism Finance Corp of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 60.79 61.79 59.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 60.79 61.79 59.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.85 3.77 4.82
Depreciation 0.42 0.43 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -3.00 1.00 -3.58
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.94 1.87 3.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.57 54.72 54.12
Other Income 0.02 0.07 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.59 54.79 54.13
Interest 27.03 29.16 32.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.56 25.63 22.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.56 25.63 22.05
Tax 6.13 5.60 3.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.43 20.03 18.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.43 20.03 18.15
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.43 20.03 18.15
Equity Share Capital 90.37 90.37 80.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 2.24 2.25
Diluted EPS 2.48 2.24 2.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 2.24 2.25
Diluted EPS 2.48 2.24 2.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 02:00 pm
