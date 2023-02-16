Touchwood Enter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore, up 12.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore in December 2022 up 12.78% from Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 down 5% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 down 21.13% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.