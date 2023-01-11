 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Torrent Power Q3 PAT seen up 27.1% YoY to Rs. 469.7 cr: HDFC Securities

Jan 11, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 70 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,405 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

HDFC Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Power sector. The brokerage house expects Torrent Power to report net profit at Rs. 469.7 crore up 27.1% year-on-year (down 3% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 22.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,145 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 11, 2023 11:09 am