Tokyo Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 34.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 34.72% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 171.88% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Tokyo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2021.

Tokyo Finance shares closed at 14.17 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.51% returns over the last 6 months and 29.41% over the last 12 months.