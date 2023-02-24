Tokyo Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 26.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 26.48% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 32.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.