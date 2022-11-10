 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TML - D Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,946.78 crore, up 35.93% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TATA MOTORS - DVR are:

Net Sales at Rs 14,946.78 crore in September 2022 up 35.93% from Rs. 10,996.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 292.59 crore in September 2022 up 55.62% from Rs. 659.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 747.93 crore in September 2022 up 76.02% from Rs. 424.90 crore in September 2021.

TML - D shares closed at 236.20 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.84% returns over the last 6 months and -17.46% over the last 12 months.

TATA MOTORS - DVR
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14,850.97 14,793.12 10,890.06
Other Operating Income 95.81 81.32 105.96
Total Income From Operations 14,946.78 14,874.44 10,996.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9,674.40 10,525.85 7,256.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,513.01 1,655.95 1,183.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 349.83 -919.23 -26.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 964.43 1,062.85 886.25
Depreciation 446.13 422.98 432.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -252.78 -243.87 -209.66
Other Expenses 2,145.02 2,190.13 1,682.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.74 179.78 -209.08
Other Income 195.06 210.77 201.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 301.80 390.55 -7.78
Interest 549.35 528.80 530.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -247.55 -138.25 -538.72
Exceptional Items -4.04 -1.43 -33.16
P/L Before Tax -251.59 -139.68 -571.88
Tax 41.00 41.35 3.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -292.59 -181.03 -575.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -83.65
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -292.59 -181.03 -659.33
Equity Share Capital 765.98 765.93 765.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.76 -0.47 -1.72
Diluted EPS -0.76 -0.47 -1.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.76 -0.47 -1.72
Diluted EPS -0.76 -0.47 -1.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 10:38 am
