TML - D Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,793.98 crore, up 27.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TATA MOTORS - DVR are:
Net Sales at Rs 15,793.98 crore in December 2022 up 27.86% from Rs. 12,352.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 506.19 crore in December 2022 up 187.85% from Rs. 175.85 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,493.94 crore in December 2022 up 267.87% from Rs. 406.11 crore in December 2021.
TML - D EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2021.
TML - D shares closed at 217.35 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.27% returns over the last 6 months and -7.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|TATA MOTORS - DVR
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15,793.98
|14,850.97
|12,259.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|95.81
|93.76
|Total Income From Operations
|15,793.98
|14,946.78
|12,352.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10,115.98
|9,674.40
|8,499.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,583.00
|1,513.01
|1,342.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-65.25
|349.83
|-188.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|972.28
|964.43
|918.10
|Depreciation
|430.18
|446.13
|452.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|-252.78
|-233.09
|Other Expenses
|1,867.21
|2,145.02
|1,746.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|890.58
|106.74
|-184.75
|Other Income
|173.18
|195.06
|138.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,063.76
|301.80
|-46.01
|Interest
|503.43
|549.35
|535.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|560.33
|-247.55
|-581.56
|Exceptional Items
|-0.11
|-4.04
|-0.09
|P/L Before Tax
|560.22
|-251.59
|-581.65
|Tax
|54.03
|41.00
|53.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|506.19
|-292.59
|-635.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|811.34
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|506.19
|-292.59
|175.85
|Equity Share Capital
|766.01
|765.98
|765.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.31
|-0.76
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|1.31
|-0.76
|0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.31
|-0.76
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|1.31
|-0.76
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited