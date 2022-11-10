 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TML - D Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79,611.37 crore, up 29.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TATA MOTORS - DVR are:

Net Sales at Rs 79,611.37 crore in September 2022 up 29.7% from Rs. 61,378.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 944.61 crore in September 2022 up 78.73% from Rs. 4,441.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,610.82 crore in September 2022 up 32.65% from Rs. 4,983.52 crore in September 2021.

TML - D shares closed at 236.20 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.84% returns over the last 6 months and -17.46% over the last 12 months.

TATA MOTORS - DVR
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 78,846.92 71,227.76 60,435.92
Other Operating Income 764.45 706.90 942.90
Total Income From Operations 79,611.37 71,934.66 61,378.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 47,721.91 46,923.71 33,078.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 5,324.32 5,263.64 4,471.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -769.53 -4,378.21 3,167.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7,897.92 7,786.36 7,133.36
Depreciation 5,897.34 5,841.04 6,123.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -4,141.08 -3,779.69 -3,480.52
Other Expenses 18,005.52 17,706.12 12,891.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -325.03 -3,428.31 -2,006.71
Other Income 1,038.51 887.36 866.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 713.48 -2,540.95 -1,139.80
Interest 2,487.26 2,420.72 2,327.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1,773.78 -4,961.67 -3,467.10
Exceptional Items 312.63 1,493.62 -4.45
P/L Before Tax -1,461.15 -3,468.05 -3,471.55
Tax -457.08 1,518.96 1,005.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1,004.07 -4,987.01 -4,476.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1,004.07 -4,987.01 -4,476.61
Minority Interest -46.26 -55.63 -26.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates 105.72 36.04 61.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -944.61 -5,006.60 -4,441.57
Equity Share Capital 765.98 765.93 765.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.47 -13.07 -11.60
Diluted EPS -2.47 -13.07 -11.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.47 -13.07 -11.60
Diluted EPS -2.47 -13.07 -11.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 10, 2022 10:34 am
