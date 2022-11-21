Titan Secu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, up 1.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titan Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in September 2022 up 1.23% from Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 down 57.82% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 63.24% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.
Titan Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.
|Titan Secu shares closed at 21.70 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.40% returns over the last 6 months and 29.17% over the last 12 months.
|Titan Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.11
|0.20
|2.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.11
|0.20
|2.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.05
|0.40
|2.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.58
|-0.31
|-0.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.17
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.06
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|-0.14
|0.65
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|-0.13
|0.66
|Interest
|--
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.23
|-0.15
|0.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.23
|-0.15
|0.65
|Tax
|0.02
|0.00
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.21
|-0.15
|0.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.21
|-0.15
|0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|25.02
|25.02
|25.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|-0.06
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|-0.06
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|-0.06
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|-0.06
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited