Titan Secu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, up 1.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titan Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in September 2022 up 1.23% from Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 down 57.82% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 63.24% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.
Titan Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021. Titan Secu shares closed at 21.70 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.40% returns over the last 6 months and 29.17% over the last 12 months.
Titan Securities
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.110.202.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.110.202.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.050.402.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.58-0.31-0.86
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.190.170.11
Depreciation0.020.020.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.050.060.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.22-0.140.65
Other Income0.010.010.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.23-0.130.66
Interest--0.020.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.23-0.150.65
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.23-0.150.65
Tax0.020.000.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.21-0.150.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.21-0.150.49
Equity Share Capital25.0225.0225.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.08-0.060.20
Diluted EPS0.08-0.060.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.08-0.060.20
Diluted EPS0.08-0.060.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

