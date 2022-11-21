Titan Secu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, up 1.23% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.11 0.20 2.09 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.11 0.20 2.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.05 0.40 2.13 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.58 -0.31 -0.86 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.19 0.17 0.11 Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.05 0.06 0.04 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.22 -0.14 0.65 Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.23 -0.13 0.66 Interest -- 0.02 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.23 -0.15 0.65 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.23 -0.15 0.65 Tax 0.02 0.00 0.16 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.21 -0.15 0.49 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.21 -0.15 0.49 Equity Share Capital 25.02 25.02 25.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.08 -0.06 0.20 Diluted EPS 0.08 -0.06 0.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.08 -0.06 0.20 Diluted EPS 0.08 -0.06 0.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited