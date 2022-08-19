 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Titan Secu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 89.38% Y-o-Y

Aug 19, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titan Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 89.38% from Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 151.01% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 126.83% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2021.

Titan Secu shares closed at 15.80 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.67% returns over the last 6 months and -11.73% over the last 12 months.

Titan Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.20 1.18 1.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.20 1.18 1.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.40 1.00 1.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.31 -0.24 -0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.17 0.03 0.13
Depreciation 0.02 0.05 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.05 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 0.30 0.37
Other Income 0.01 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 0.31 0.39
Interest 0.02 0.01 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.15 0.30 0.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.15 0.30 0.39
Tax 0.00 0.08 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 0.23 0.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 0.23 0.29
Equity Share Capital 25.02 25.02 25.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.09 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.09 0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.09 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.09 0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 19, 2022 10:44 am
