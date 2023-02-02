 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Titan Q3: Net profit dips 10% to Rs 904 cr, misses estimates

Feb 02, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST

The Tata group company was estimated to report a post-tax profit of Rs 985 crore on revenue of Rs 10,656 crore, according to an average of estimates by five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

Titan Company on February 2 reported a 9.96 percent drop in consolidated net profit for December 2022 quarter at  Rs 904 crore, as against Rs 1004 crore recorded in the same quarter of last year.

The total revenue came in at Rs 11,698 crore, rising 15.89 percent from Rs 10,094 crore in the year ago quarter, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The company said  its India business grew by 9 percent in the same period, backed by healthy consumer demand during the festive season. The customer walk-ins were robust and consumer preference for differentiated designs were prominent across categories, it added.