 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Titagarh Wagons Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 426.22 crore, up 26.01% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titagarh Wagons are:

Net Sales at Rs 426.22 crore in June 2022 up 26.01% from Rs. 338.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.63 crore in June 2022 up 9.64% from Rs. 20.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.85 crore in June 2022 up 12.25% from Rs. 43.52 crore in June 2021.

Titagarh Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in June 2021.

Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 136.60 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.46% returns over the last 6 months and 37.49% over the last 12 months.

Titagarh Wagons
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 426.22 418.90 338.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 426.22 418.90 338.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 359.90 305.38 235.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -39.23 -6.16 15.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.30 12.77 9.20
Depreciation 5.40 5.55 4.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.07 64.16 41.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.77 37.20 32.92
Other Income 10.68 5.62 6.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.45 42.82 39.45
Interest 15.08 15.52 11.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.37 27.30 28.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.37 27.30 28.24
Tax 5.73 6.25 7.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.63 21.05 20.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.63 21.05 20.64
Equity Share Capital 23.91 23.91 23.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.89 1.75 1.73
Diluted EPS 1.89 1.75 1.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.89 1.75 1.73
Diluted EPS 1.89 1.75 1.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Titagarh Wagons
first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.