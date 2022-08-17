Titagarh Wagons Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 426.22 crore, up 26.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 426.22 crore in June 2022 up 26.01% from Rs. 338.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.63 crore in June 2022 up 9.64% from Rs. 20.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.85 crore in June 2022 up 12.25% from Rs. 43.52 crore in June 2021.

Titagarh Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in June 2021.

Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 136.60 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.46% returns over the last 6 months and 37.49% over the last 12 months.