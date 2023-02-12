 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Titagarh Wagons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 766.40 crore, up 99.26% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titagarh Wagons are:

Net Sales at Rs 766.40 crore in December 2022 up 99.26% from Rs. 384.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.23 crore in December 2022 up 107.89% from Rs. 18.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.11 crore in December 2022 up 75.86% from Rs. 47.26 crore in December 2021.

Titagarh Wagons
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 766.40 606.20 384.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 766.40 606.20 384.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 581.37 466.82 285.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 25.06 5.32 -8.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.17 13.03 12.07
Depreciation 5.42 5.31 4.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.13 65.96 50.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.25 49.77 39.61
Other Income 10.44 16.22 2.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.69 65.99 42.31
Interest 23.04 19.90 16.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.65 46.10 26.09
Exceptional Items -- -46.28 --
P/L Before Tax 54.65 -0.18 26.09
Tax 15.42 11.71 7.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.23 -11.89 18.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.23 -11.89 18.87
Equity Share Capital 23.91 23.91 23.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.28 -0.99 1.58
Diluted EPS 3.28 -0.99 1.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.28 -0.99 1.58
Diluted EPS 3.28 -0.99 1.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
