Titagarh Wagons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 766.40 crore, up 99.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 766.40 crore in December 2022 up 99.26% from Rs. 384.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.23 crore in December 2022 up 107.89% from Rs. 18.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.11 crore in December 2022 up 75.86% from Rs. 47.26 crore in December 2021.