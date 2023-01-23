 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tips Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.98 crore, up 15.25% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tips Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 50.98 crore in December 2022 up 15.25% from Rs. 44.23 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.19 crore in December 2022 up 1.33% from Rs. 19.93 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.19 crore in December 2022 up 1.15% from Rs. 26.88 crore in December 2021.
Tips Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 15.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.37 in December 2021. Tips Industries shares closed at 1,685.60 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.68% returns over the last 6 months and -20.31% over the last 12 months.
Tips Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations50.9849.5644.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations50.9849.5644.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.861.842.30
Depreciation0.180.400.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses23.1820.5716.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.7626.7525.48
Other Income1.251.141.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.0127.9026.64
Interest0.070.07--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.9427.8226.64
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax26.9427.8226.64
Tax6.757.006.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.1920.8219.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.1920.8219.93
Equity Share Capital12.9712.9712.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.5716.0615.37
Diluted EPS15.5716.0615.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.5716.0615.37
Diluted EPS15.5716.0615.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

