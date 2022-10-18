 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tinplate Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 959.55 crore, down 1.77% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tinplate Company of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 959.55 crore in September 2022 down 1.77% from Rs. 976.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.10 crore in September 2022 down 146.84% from Rs. 74.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.08 crore in September 2022 down 124% from Rs. 116.99 crore in September 2021.

Tinplate shares closed at 297.60 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.25% returns over the last 6 months and -11.16% over the last 12 months.

Tinplate Company of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 869.45 1,006.53 976.83
Other Operating Income 90.09 -- --
Total Income From Operations 959.55 1,006.53 976.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 558.47 884.04 761.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 199.70 -224.56 -79.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.36 38.61 36.75
Depreciation 15.78 15.25 14.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 203.33 187.94 151.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -56.09 105.24 91.95
Other Income 12.23 10.64 10.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -43.86 115.88 102.05
Interest 2.64 2.18 2.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -46.50 113.70 99.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -46.50 113.70 99.99
Tax -11.40 28.72 25.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -35.10 84.98 74.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -35.10 84.98 74.93
Equity Share Capital 104.80 104.80 104.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.35 8.12 7.16
Diluted EPS -3.35 8.12 7.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.35 8.12 7.16
Diluted EPS -3.35 8.12 7.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Metals - Non Ferrous #Results #Tinplate #Tinplate Company of India
first published: Oct 18, 2022 11:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.