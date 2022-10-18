Tinplate Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 959.55 crore, down 1.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tinplate Company of India are:
Net Sales at Rs 959.55 crore in September 2022 down 1.77% from Rs. 976.83 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.10 crore in September 2022 down 146.84% from Rs. 74.93 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.08 crore in September 2022 down 124% from Rs. 116.99 crore in September 2021.
Tinplate shares closed at 297.60 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.25% returns over the last 6 months and -11.16% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tinplate Company of India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|869.45
|1,006.53
|976.83
|Other Operating Income
|90.09
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|959.55
|1,006.53
|976.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|558.47
|884.04
|761.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|199.70
|-224.56
|-79.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.36
|38.61
|36.75
|Depreciation
|15.78
|15.25
|14.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|203.33
|187.94
|151.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-56.09
|105.24
|91.95
|Other Income
|12.23
|10.64
|10.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.86
|115.88
|102.05
|Interest
|2.64
|2.18
|2.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-46.50
|113.70
|99.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-46.50
|113.70
|99.99
|Tax
|-11.40
|28.72
|25.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.10
|84.98
|74.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.10
|84.98
|74.93
|Equity Share Capital
|104.80
|104.80
|104.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.35
|8.12
|7.16
|Diluted EPS
|-3.35
|8.12
|7.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.35
|8.12
|7.16
|Diluted EPS
|-3.35
|8.12
|7.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited