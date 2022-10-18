Tinplate Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 959.55 crore, down 1.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 959.55 crore in September 2022 down 1.77% from Rs. 976.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.10 crore in September 2022 down 146.84% from Rs. 74.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.08 crore in September 2022 down 124% from Rs. 116.99 crore in September 2021.

Tinplate shares closed at 297.60 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.25% returns over the last 6 months and -11.16% over the last 12 months.