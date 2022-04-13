 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tinplate Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,226.88 crore, up 62.5% Y-o-Y

Apr 13, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tinplate Company of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,226.88 crore in March 2022 up 62.5% from Rs. 754.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.42 crore in March 2022 up 103.75% from Rs. 56.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.99 crore in March 2022 up 82.78% from Rs. 93.00 crore in March 2021.

Tinplate EPS has increased to Rs. 10.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.37 in March 2021.

Tinplate shares closed at 435.30 on April 12, 2022 (NSE)

Tinplate Company of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,226.88 1,179.51 694.79
Other Operating Income -- -- 60.19
Total Income From Operations 1,226.88 1,179.51 754.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 756.94 811.02 533.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 93.36 9.52 -26.27
Power & Fuel -- -- 36.19
Employees Cost 39.63 35.11 34.56
Depreciation 16.15 14.80 15.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 178.43 190.41 92.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.36 118.65 69.66
Other Income 11.48 10.35 7.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 153.84 129.00 77.54
Interest 1.71 1.98 3.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 152.13 127.02 74.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 152.13 127.02 74.48
Tax 37.71 32.08 18.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 114.42 94.94 56.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 114.42 94.94 56.16
Equity Share Capital 104.80 104.80 104.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.93 9.07 5.37
Diluted EPS 10.93 9.07 5.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.93 9.07 5.36
Diluted EPS 10.93 9.07 5.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 13, 2022 12:24 pm
