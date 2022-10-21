Tijaria Polypip Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 99.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tijaria Polypipes are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 99.1% from Rs. 10.48 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 up 74.37% from Rs. 4.58 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 81.33% from Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2021.
Tijaria Polypip shares closed at 4.58 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.57% returns over the last 6 months and -27.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tijaria Polypipes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.09
|9.91
|10.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.09
|9.91
|10.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|9.16
|10.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.04
|0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|0.66
|-0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.43
|0.69
|Depreciation
|0.83
|0.85
|1.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.27
|1.25
|1.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|-2.47
|-2.75
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.07
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.14
|-2.40
|-2.72
|Interest
|0.03
|1.96
|1.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.17
|-4.36
|-4.58
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|-0.01
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.17
|-4.37
|-4.58
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.17
|-4.37
|-4.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.17
|-4.37
|-4.58
|Equity Share Capital
|28.63
|28.63
|28.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-1.53
|-1.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-1.53
|-1.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-1.53
|-1.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-1.53
|-1.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited