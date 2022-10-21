 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tijaria Polypip Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 99.1% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tijaria Polypipes are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 99.1% from Rs. 10.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 up 74.37% from Rs. 4.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 81.33% from Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2021.

Tijaria Polypip shares closed at 4.58 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.57% returns over the last 6 months and -27.53% over the last 12 months.

Tijaria Polypipes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.09 9.91 10.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.09 9.91 10.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.00 9.16 10.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.04 0.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 0.66 -0.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.15 0.43 0.69
Depreciation 0.83 0.85 1.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.27 1.25 1.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.17 -2.47 -2.75
Other Income 0.03 0.07 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.14 -2.40 -2.72
Interest 0.03 1.96 1.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.17 -4.36 -4.58
Exceptional Items 0.00 -0.01 --
P/L Before Tax -1.17 -4.37 -4.58
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.17 -4.37 -4.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.17 -4.37 -4.58
Equity Share Capital 28.63 28.63 28.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 -1.53 -1.60
Diluted EPS -0.41 -1.53 -1.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 -1.53 -1.60
Diluted EPS -0.41 -1.53 -1.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Tijaria Polypip #Tijaria Polypipes
first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.