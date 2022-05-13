 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tiger Logistics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.65 crore, up 166.2% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tiger Logistics India are:

Net Sales at Rs 170.65 crore in March 2022 up 166.2% from Rs. 64.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.52 crore in March 2022 up 201.34% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.35 crore in March 2022 up 142.63% from Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2021.

Tiger Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 10.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.37 in March 2021.

Tiger Logistics shares closed at 218.25 on May 12, 2022 (BSE)

Tiger Logistics India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 170.65 191.91 64.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 170.65 191.91 64.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 53.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 154.29 175.64 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.87 2.74 2.45
Depreciation 0.20 0.20 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.85 2.64 4.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.43 10.68 3.26
Other Income 0.72 0.96 1.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.15 11.64 4.88
Interest 0.03 0.19 0.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.12 11.45 4.45
Exceptional Items -0.11 -- -1.01
P/L Before Tax 12.01 11.45 3.44
Tax 1.48 1.56 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.52 9.89 3.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.52 9.89 3.49
Equity Share Capital 10.57 10.57 10.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.03 9.35 3.37
Diluted EPS 10.03 9.35 3.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.03 9.35 3.37
Diluted EPS 10.03 9.35 3.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 12:10 pm
