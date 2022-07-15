 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tiger Logistics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.24 crore, up 31.41% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tiger Logistics India are:

Net Sales at Rs 107.24 crore in June 2022 up 31.41% from Rs. 81.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2022 up 6.96% from Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.43 crore in June 2022 up 33.4% from Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2021.

Tiger Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.02 in June 2021.

Tiger Logistics shares closed at 226.40 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.14% returns over the last 6 months and 272.37% over the last 12 months.

Tiger Logistics India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 107.24 170.65 81.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 107.24 170.65 81.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 73.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 154.29 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.69 2.87 2.54
Depreciation 0.20 0.20 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 98.89 1.85 0.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.46 11.43 4.60
Other Income 0.77 0.72 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.23 12.15 4.62
Interest 0.12 0.03 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.12 12.12 4.22
Exceptional Items -- -0.11 --
P/L Before Tax 6.12 12.01 4.22
Tax 1.57 1.48 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.54 10.52 4.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.54 10.52 4.25
Equity Share Capital 10.57 10.57 10.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.00 10.03 4.02
Diluted EPS 4.00 10.03 4.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.30 10.03 4.02
Diluted EPS 4.00 10.03 4.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 15, 2022 11:44 am
