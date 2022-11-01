Thirumalai Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 491.89 crore, up 39.94% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 491.89 481.68 351.50 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 491.89 481.68 351.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 353.18 331.31 226.91 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.73 0.39 0.52 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.54 0.67 13.98 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 16.17 13.41 12.50 Depreciation 7.27 6.87 8.49 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 73.76 76.84 54.26 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.32 52.19 34.84 Other Income 8.99 5.26 5.24 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.31 57.45 40.08 Interest 6.12 5.35 4.65 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.19 52.10 35.43 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 48.19 52.10 35.43 Tax 12.16 13.19 9.61 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.03 38.91 25.82 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.03 38.91 25.82 Equity Share Capital 10.24 10.24 10.24 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.52 3.80 2.52 Diluted EPS 3.52 3.80 2.52 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.52 3.80 2.52 Diluted EPS 3.52 3.80 2.52 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited