Thirumalai Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 491.89 crore, up 39.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 491.89 crore in September 2022 up 39.94% from Rs. 351.50 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.03 crore in September 2022 up 39.54% from Rs. 25.82 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.58 crore in September 2022 up 26.79% from Rs. 48.57 crore in September 2021.
Thirumalai Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.52 in September 2021.
|Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 187.50 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.75% returns over the last 6 months and -33.53% over the last 12 months.
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|491.89
|481.68
|351.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|491.89
|481.68
|351.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|353.18
|331.31
|226.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.73
|0.39
|0.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.54
|0.67
|13.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.17
|13.41
|12.50
|Depreciation
|7.27
|6.87
|8.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|73.76
|76.84
|54.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.32
|52.19
|34.84
|Other Income
|8.99
|5.26
|5.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|54.31
|57.45
|40.08
|Interest
|6.12
|5.35
|4.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|48.19
|52.10
|35.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|48.19
|52.10
|35.43
|Tax
|12.16
|13.19
|9.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|36.03
|38.91
|25.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|36.03
|38.91
|25.82
|Equity Share Capital
|10.24
|10.24
|10.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.52
|3.80
|2.52
|Diluted EPS
|3.52
|3.80
|2.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.52
|3.80
|2.52
|Diluted EPS
|3.52
|3.80
|2.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited