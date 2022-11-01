 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thirumalai Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 491.89 crore, up 39.94% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 491.89 crore in September 2022 up 39.94% from Rs. 351.50 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.03 crore in September 2022 up 39.54% from Rs. 25.82 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.58 crore in September 2022 up 26.79% from Rs. 48.57 crore in September 2021.
Thirumalai Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.52 in September 2021. Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 187.50 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.75% returns over the last 6 months and -33.53% over the last 12 months.
Thirumalai Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations491.89481.68351.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations491.89481.68351.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials353.18331.31226.91
Purchase of Traded Goods0.730.390.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.540.6713.98
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.1713.4112.50
Depreciation7.276.878.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses73.7676.8454.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.3252.1934.84
Other Income8.995.265.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.3157.4540.08
Interest6.125.354.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.1952.1035.43
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax48.1952.1035.43
Tax12.1613.199.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.0338.9125.82
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.0338.9125.82
Equity Share Capital10.2410.2410.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.523.802.52
Diluted EPS3.523.802.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.523.802.52
Diluted EPS3.523.802.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:44 am
