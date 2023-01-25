Thirumalai Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 508.21 crore, down 6.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 508.21 crore in December 2022 down 6.09% from Rs. 541.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2022 down 89% from Rs. 75.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.35 crore in December 2022 down 66.96% from Rs. 119.11 crore in December 2021.