Thirumalai Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 508.21 crore, down 6.09% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 508.21 crore in December 2022 down 6.09% from Rs. 541.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2022 down 89% from Rs. 75.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.35 crore in December 2022 down 66.96% from Rs. 119.11 crore in December 2021.

Thirumalai Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 508.21 572.05 541.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 508.21 572.05 541.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 412.26 408.51 326.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.81 0.73 0.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.87 -6.19 -1.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.13 21.38 19.34
Depreciation 13.81 13.28 13.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.05 86.99 80.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.02 47.35 102.05
Other Income 10.52 6.17 3.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.54 53.52 105.24
Interest 11.38 6.54 4.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.16 46.98 100.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.16 46.98 100.48
Tax 5.86 12.66 25.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.30 34.32 75.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.30 34.32 75.46
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.30 34.32 75.46
Equity Share Capital 10.24 10.24 10.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.81 3.35 7.37
Diluted EPS 0.81 3.35 7.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.81 3.35 7.37
Diluted EPS 0.81 3.35 7.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited