Thermax: Valuations way ahead of expectations

India’s capital goods sector remains hobbled by higher commodity prices, supply-chain disruptions, and limited capex, particularly in the international markets. These have reduced the overall growth and earnings visibility of the two leading companies in this segment — Cummins India and Thermax — as they are unable to pass on the higher input cost. Though order flows and enquiries in the domestic market are good, the companies remain cautious. This comes at a juncture when both the stocks are trading...