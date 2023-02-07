 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thermax Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,049.25 crore, up 26.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thermax are:Net Sales at Rs 2,049.25 crore in December 2022 up 26.91% from Rs. 1,614.73 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.19 crore in December 2022 up 58.83% from Rs. 79.45 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.40 crore in December 2022 up 42.97% from Rs. 142.27 crore in December 2021.
Thermax EPS has increased to Rs. 11.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.06 in December 2021. Thermax shares closed at 1,955.25 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.45% returns over the last 6 months and -4.04% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2,049.252,075.261,614.73
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,049.252,075.261,614.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,110.651,115.99897.52
Purchase of Traded Goods36.3842.7537.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.9673.56-29.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost237.09236.71206.65
Depreciation29.0729.8028.97
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses506.01465.70389.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax132.01110.7584.13
Other Income42.3239.8329.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax174.33150.58113.30
Interest9.127.985.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax165.21142.60108.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax165.21142.60108.04
Tax38.5533.2428.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities126.66109.3679.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period126.66109.3679.45
Minority Interest-0.210.02--
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.26-0.22--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates126.19109.1679.45
Equity Share Capital22.5222.5222.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.209.697.06
Diluted EPS11.209.697.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.209.697.06
Diluted EPS11.209.697.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 7, 2023 11:00 pm