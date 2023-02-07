Thermax Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,049.25 crore, up 26.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thermax are:Net Sales at Rs 2,049.25 crore in December 2022 up 26.91% from Rs. 1,614.73 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.19 crore in December 2022 up 58.83% from Rs. 79.45 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.40 crore in December 2022 up 42.97% from Rs. 142.27 crore in December 2021.
Thermax EPS has increased to Rs. 11.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.06 in December 2021.
|Thermax shares closed at 1,955.25 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.45% returns over the last 6 months and -4.04% over the last 12 months.
|Thermax
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,049.25
|2,075.26
|1,614.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,049.25
|2,075.26
|1,614.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,110.65
|1,115.99
|897.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|36.38
|42.75
|37.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.96
|73.56
|-29.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|237.09
|236.71
|206.65
|Depreciation
|29.07
|29.80
|28.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|506.01
|465.70
|389.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|132.01
|110.75
|84.13
|Other Income
|42.32
|39.83
|29.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|174.33
|150.58
|113.30
|Interest
|9.12
|7.98
|5.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|165.21
|142.60
|108.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|165.21
|142.60
|108.04
|Tax
|38.55
|33.24
|28.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|126.66
|109.36
|79.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|126.66
|109.36
|79.45
|Minority Interest
|-0.21
|0.02
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.26
|-0.22
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|126.19
|109.16
|79.45
|Equity Share Capital
|22.52
|22.52
|22.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.20
|9.69
|7.06
|Diluted EPS
|11.20
|9.69
|7.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.20
|9.69
|7.06
|Diluted EPS
|11.20
|9.69
|7.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited