Themis Medicare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.78 crore, down 6.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Themis Medicare are:

Net Sales at Rs 88.78 crore in December 2022 down 6.47% from Rs. 94.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.09 crore in December 2022 down 0.56% from Rs. 12.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.17 crore in December 2022 down 1.26% from Rs. 21.44 crore in December 2021.

Themis Medicare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 88.78 91.00 94.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 88.78 91.00 94.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.77 17.71 25.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.26 5.29 7.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.60 4.53 5.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.62 15.48 13.23
Depreciation 2.67 2.56 2.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.45 26.66 25.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.60 18.78 14.93
Other Income 5.90 1.97 4.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.50 20.75 19.07
Interest 2.23 2.37 2.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.27 18.38 16.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.27 18.38 16.94
Tax 4.19 4.85 4.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.09 13.53 12.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.09 13.53 12.15
Equity Share Capital 9.20 9.20 9.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.14 14.71 13.21
Diluted EPS 13.11 14.68 13.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.14 14.71 13.21
Diluted EPS 13.11 14.68 13.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
