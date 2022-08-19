 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Thakral Service Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore, up 37.69% Y-o-Y

Aug 19, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thakral Services (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore in June 2022 up 37.69% from Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022 up 51.38% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 up 52.87% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2021.

Thakral Service shares closed at 16.85 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 178.51% returns over the last 12 months.

Thakral Services (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.70 4.18 3.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.70 4.18 3.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.89 2.50 1.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.80 -0.53 0.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.17 1.19 1.31
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.30 1.26 0.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.50 -0.29 -0.95
Other Income 0.05 0.01 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.45 -0.28 -0.92
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.45 -0.28 -0.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.45 -0.28 -0.92
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.45 -0.28 -0.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.45 -0.28 -0.92
Equity Share Capital 3.52 3.52 3.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 -0.24 -0.78
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.24 -0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 -0.24 -0.78
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.24 -0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Thakral Service #Thakral Services (India)
first published: Aug 19, 2022 01:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.