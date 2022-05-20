 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TGV Sraac Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 534.41 crore, up 110.1% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TGV Sraac Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 534.41 crore in March 2022 up 110.1% from Rs. 254.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.40 crore in March 2022 up 2786.08% from Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.51 crore in March 2022 up 285.72% from Rs. 35.65 crore in March 2021.

TGV Sraac EPS has increased to Rs. 6.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2021.

TGV Sraac shares closed at 89.20 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 91.42% returns over the last 6 months and 164.69% over the last 12 months.

TGV Sraac Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 534.41 435.58 254.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 534.41 435.58 254.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 142.55 113.08 89.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.27 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.65 -10.69 2.13
Power & Fuel 157.72 -- --
Employees Cost 15.48 13.54 11.84
Depreciation 18.36 17.90 15.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.46 225.50 120.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.92 76.25 14.61
Other Income 3.23 1.16 5.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 119.15 77.41 19.72
Interest 13.02 13.06 10.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 106.13 64.35 9.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 106.13 64.35 9.28
Tax 37.75 22.88 6.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.38 41.47 2.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.02 -0.11 -0.22
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.40 41.36 2.37
Equity Share Capital 107.13 107.13 107.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.39 3.86 0.22
Diluted EPS 6.39 3.86 0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.39 3.86 0.22
Diluted EPS 6.39 3.86 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 12:33 pm
