Texmaco Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.29 crore, up 175.41% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.29 crore in March 2022 up 175.41% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 101.76% from Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022 down 82.61% from Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2021.

Texmaco Infra shares closed at 69.75 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.91% returns over the last 6 months and -2.17% over the last 12 months.

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.29 3.33 3.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.29 3.33 3.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.06 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.73 2.42 2.88
Depreciation 0.74 0.75 0.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.44 5.06 2.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.67 -4.90 -3.42
Other Income 1.94 4.76 8.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.26 -0.14 5.02
Interest 0.56 0.58 0.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.30 -0.72 4.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.30 -0.72 4.38
Tax -0.15 0.50 0.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 -1.22 3.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 -1.22 3.79
Minority Interest 0.00 -0.01 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -89.51 4.73
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.15 -90.74 8.53
Equity Share Capital 12.74 12.74 12.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -7.12 0.67
Diluted EPS -0.01 -7.12 0.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -7.12 0.67
Diluted EPS -0.01 -7.12 0.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Texmaco Infra #Texmaco Infrastructure &amp; Holdings
first published: May 23, 2022 09:55 am
