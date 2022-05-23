Texmaco Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.29 crore, up 175.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.29 crore in March 2022 up 175.41% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 101.76% from Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022 down 82.61% from Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2021.

Texmaco Infra shares closed at 69.75 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.91% returns over the last 6 months and -2.17% over the last 12 months.