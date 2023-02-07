 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tejas Networks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.29 crore, up 136.63% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 253.29 crore in December 2022 up 136.63% from Rs. 107.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2022 up 122.41% from Rs. 24.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.74 crore in December 2022 up 447.91% from Rs. 11.71 crore in December 2021.

Tejas Networks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 253.29 205.77 107.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 253.29 205.77 107.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 160.50 112.30 68.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.82 7.08 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.55 -1.00 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.80 39.40 29.65
Depreciation 28.13 23.88 20.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.72 22.91 37.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.13 1.20 -48.32
Other Income 19.74 19.38 16.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.61 20.58 -31.93
Interest 1.43 1.45 0.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.18 19.13 -32.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.18 19.13 -32.66
Tax 5.79 9.87 -8.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.39 9.26 -24.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.39 9.26 -24.05
Equity Share Capital 155.38 155.38 114.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.35 0.61 -2.11
Diluted EPS 0.32 0.57 -2.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.35 0.61 -2.11
Diluted EPS 0.32 0.57 -2.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
