Tejas Networks Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.50 crore, down 37.24% Y-o-Y

Apr 22, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 126.50 crore in March 2022 down 37.24% from Rs. 201.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.62 crore in March 2022 down 247.9% from Rs. 33.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 73.75 crore in March 2022 down 318% from Rs. 33.83 crore in March 2021.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 499.40 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.02% returns over the last 6 months and 184.40% over the last 12 months.

Tejas Networks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 126.50 107.06 201.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 126.50 107.06 201.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 70.86 68.37 100.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.47 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.33 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.35 31.36 36.11
Depreciation 21.89 20.22 14.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 97.26 35.63 35.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -110.00 -48.52 15.54
Other Income 14.36 16.39 3.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -95.64 -32.13 19.39
Interest 0.25 0.78 0.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -95.89 -32.91 18.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -95.89 -32.91 18.53
Tax -46.27 -8.61 -15.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -49.62 -24.30 33.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -49.62 -24.30 33.55
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -49.62 -24.30 33.55
Equity Share Capital 114.55 114.11 96.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.34 -2.13 3.61
Diluted EPS -4.34 -2.13 3.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.34 -2.13 3.61
Diluted EPS -4.34 -2.13 3.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 22, 2022 07:15 pm
