Technocraft Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 427.64 crore, down 2.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 427.64 crore in December 2022 down 2.69% from Rs. 439.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.86 crore in December 2022 up 0.64% from Rs. 46.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.45 crore in December 2022 up 0.67% from Rs. 81.90 crore in December 2021.