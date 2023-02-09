 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technocraft Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 427.64 crore, down 2.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Technocraft Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 427.64 crore in December 2022 down 2.69% from Rs. 439.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.86 crore in December 2022 up 0.64% from Rs. 46.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.45 crore in December 2022 up 0.67% from Rs. 81.90 crore in December 2021.

Technocraft Industries (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 427.64 479.85 439.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 427.64 479.85 439.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 217.28 234.82 218.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.45 4.20 12.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.07 11.48 -5.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.35 28.08 27.10
Depreciation 12.72 13.45 14.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 111.30 126.73 109.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.61 61.08 62.81
Other Income 24.12 11.46 5.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.73 72.55 67.81
Interest 6.41 4.79 4.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.33 67.76 63.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.33 67.76 63.21
Tax 16.46 16.76 16.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.86 51.00 46.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.11
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.86 51.00 46.56
Equity Share Capital 24.46 24.46 24.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.16 20.85 19.04
Diluted EPS 19.16 20.85 19.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.16 20.85 19.04
Diluted EPS 19.16 20.85 19.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
