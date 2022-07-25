Tech Mahindra Q1 profit falls 25% sequentially to Rs 1,132 crore, revenue grows 5%

IT services company Tech Mahindra on July 25 reported a 24.8 percent sequential decline in profit at 1,132 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 due to pressure in margin performance amid wage hikes and increase in travel and visa costs.

The Pune-based company's profit in the March ending quarter stood at Rs 1,506 crore.

The company’s profit dipped 16.4 percent year on year from the profit of Rs 1,353 crore it achieved during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

Consolidated revenue for the June quarter came in at Rs 12,708 crore, a 4.9 percent growth from Rs 12,116 crore in the January – March 2022 period, Tech Mahindra said in its BSE filing.

The consolidated revenue for the quarter jumped 24.6 percent from Rs 10,198 crore achieved during the same period last year.

“We are starting this fiscal with a renewed commitment towards delivering consistent organic growth and we remain resilient and watchful given the dynamic global macro-economic environment and will continue to invest in new and emerging technologies to deliver differentiated offerings”, said CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, while commenting on the performance for the quarter

Typically, Q1 is seasonally a weak quarter for the company due to weakness in its telecom business during the period.

Click Here To Read All Earnings Related News

The stock has corrected around 44 percent from its all-time high in December 2021. It has seen some recovery lately but stills remain range bound.

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly)