TCS – Should you buy after the better Q2 FY23 show?

Madhuchanda Dey

Near-term macro uncertainty could impact technology spending thereby affecting the fortunes of TCS, but the long-term story remains intact

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Better-than-expected quarter from TCS Revenue performance healthy in constant currency Margin improves, outlook good Deal flow okay, not seen change in technology spending so far Supply-side challenges waning Outlook uncertain in the near term, especially in Europe Stock underperformed, no valuation froth, add on rainy days Amid widespread concern about the IT services industry in the midst of the macro turmoil impacting the western markets, the relatively strong show from TCS (CMP: Rs 3,118 Market Cap: Rs 11,41,093 crore) comes as a surprise. This could probably...

