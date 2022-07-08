TCS Q1 Results LIVE: Revenue jumps 16.7% YoY to Rs 52,758 crore, workforce headcount crosses 6 lakh-milestone

TCS Q1 Results LIVE: Tata Consultancy Services released its results for the first quarter of financial year 2022-23 on July 8. The company's revenue jumped by 16.7 percent YoY to Rs 52,758 crore, where, the net profit climbed by 5 percent YoY to Rs 9,478 crore.

The company said its constant currency (cc) revenue growth was at 15.5 percent year-on-year (YoY). Operating margin was at 23.1 percent, registering a contraction of 2.4 percent YoY.

TCS announced a dividend of Rs 8 per share, which will be credited by August 3, 2022. The record date for the same is July 16, 2022.

IT services attrition continued to climb and was 19.7 per cent on the last twelve months’ basis. In the March quarter, it was at 17.4 per cent. Net headcount addition - which many believe to be leading indicator of future demand - during the period was 14,136, much lower than 35,209 employees in previous quarter. The company gradually accelerated its return to office program in Q1, with about 20 per cent of the workforce now working from office.

The deal win also declined to $8.2 billion during the quarter from $11.3 billion in the previous quarter. The firms said it added nine new clients to the $100 million+ band YoY and 19 clients to the $50 million+ band.