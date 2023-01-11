 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCI Q3 PAT may dip 16.2% YoY to Rs. 69 cr: Sharekhan

Jan 11, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 922 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Transport Corporation of India | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 37.3 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 38.2 crore, revenue rose to Rs 696.89 crore from Rs 684.56 crore YoY. (Image: tcil.com)

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects TCI to report net profit at Rs. 69 crore down 16.1% year-on-year (down 5.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to fall by 176 percent Y-o-Y (up 98 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 11.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

