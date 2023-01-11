TCI Q3 PAT may dip 16.2% YoY to Rs. 69 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects TCI to report net profit at Rs. 69 crore down 16.1% year-on-year (down 5.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 922 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to fall by 176 percent Y-o-Y (up 98 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 11.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sharekhan_Infra