 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TCI Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 15.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 15.49% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 0.95% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 6.06% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

TCI Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.25 0.36 0.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.25 0.36 0.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.26 0.27 0.23
Depreciation 0.06 0.05 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.34 0.37 0.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 -0.31 -0.41
Other Income 0.04 0.21 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.37 -0.10 -0.37
Interest 0.02 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.39 -0.11 -0.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.39 -0.11 -0.39
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.39 -0.11 -0.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.39 -0.11 -0.39
Equity Share Capital 0.91 0.91 0.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.38 -1.28 -4.34
Diluted EPS -4.38 -1.28 -4.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.38 -1.28 -4.34
Diluted EPS -4.38 -1.28 -4.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited