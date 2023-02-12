TCI Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 15.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 15.49% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 0.95% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 6.06% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.