TataTeleservice Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.66 crore, up 3.31% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are:

Net Sales at Rs 277.66 crore in September 2022 up 3.31% from Rs. 268.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 292.76 crore in September 2022 up 6.65% from Rs. 313.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.45 crore in September 2022 up 5.44% from Rs. 117.08 crore in September 2021.

TataTeleservice shares closed at 102.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.01% returns over the last 6 months and 52.58% over the last 12 months.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 277.66 266.48 268.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 277.66 266.48 268.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.35 13.98 14.21
Depreciation 37.73 39.85 42.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 140.24 134.47 140.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.34 78.18 72.49
Other Income 1.38 2.60 2.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.72 80.78 75.05
Interest 373.21 375.88 388.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -287.49 -295.10 -313.63
Exceptional Items -5.27 -- --
P/L Before Tax -292.76 -295.10 -313.63
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -292.76 -295.10 -313.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -292.76 -295.10 -313.63
Equity Share Capital 1,954.93 1,954.93 1,954.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.50 -1.51 -1.60
Diluted EPS -1.50 -1.51 -1.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.50 -1.51 -1.60
Diluted EPS -1.50 -1.51 -1.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:50 am
