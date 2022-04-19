 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Steel Q4 PAT seen up 37% YoY to Rs. 9,808 cr: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Apr 19, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 35 percent Y-o-Y (up 11 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 67,710 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Tata Steel

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Steel to report net profit at Rs. 9,808 crore up 37% year-on-year (up 2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 35 percent Y-o-Y (up 11 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 67,710 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17 percent Y-o-Y (up 5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 16,632 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #ICICI Direct #Metal &amp; Mining #Result Poll #Tata Steel
first published: Apr 19, 2022 11:48 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.