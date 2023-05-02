 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Steel Q4 net profit drops 84% to Rs 1,566 crore but beats estimates

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST

Tata Steel on May 2 reported an 84 percent year-on-year drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,566 crore from the quarter ended March 2023. Net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 9,835 crore.

While profit dropped 84 percent, it managed to beat Street expectations. Brokerages had estimated a 91 percent drop at Rs 955 crore due to weak performance in the Europe business.

The steelmaker's Q4 revenue from operations came in at Rs 62,962 crore, down 9.2 percent from Rs 69,323 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 52 percent YoY to Rs 7,225 crore.

Operating margins contracted to 11.5 percent from 21.7 percent in the year-ago period. However, the company saw strong momentum with deliveries growing by 9 percent sequentially to 5.15 million tons.