Tata Metaliks Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 807.92 crore, up 22.25% Y-o-Y

Apr 25, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Metaliks are:

Net Sales at Rs 807.92 crore in March 2022 up 22.25% from Rs. 660.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.46 crore in March 2022 down 30.04% from Rs. 74.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.64 crore in March 2022 down 56.37% from Rs. 145.87 crore in March 2021.

Tata Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.75 in March 2021.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 863.80 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 807.92 689.80 660.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 807.92 689.80 660.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 542.67 436.61 303.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.62 19.40 34.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.52 35.85 35.05
Depreciation 14.59 15.01 15.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 151.20 130.12 144.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.32 52.81 127.13
Other Income 6.73 3.32 2.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.05 56.13 129.90
Interest 6.69 5.84 5.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.36 50.29 123.93
Exceptional Items 30.83 -- --
P/L Before Tax 73.19 50.29 123.93
Tax 20.73 14.41 48.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.46 35.88 75.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -0.23 -0.20
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.46 35.65 74.99
Equity Share Capital 31.58 31.58 31.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.61 11.29 23.75
Diluted EPS 16.10 11.29 23.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.61 11.29 23.75
Diluted EPS 16.10 11.29 23.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Apr 25, 2022 08:55 am
