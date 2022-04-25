Tata Metaliks Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 807.92 crore, up 22.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 807.92 crore in March 2022 up 22.25% from Rs. 660.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.46 crore in March 2022 down 30.04% from Rs. 74.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.64 crore in March 2022 down 56.37% from Rs. 145.87 crore in March 2021.

Tata Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.75 in March 2021.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 863.80 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)