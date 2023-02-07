Tata Consumer Products: What will be a key driver for India business?











Foods business likely to be the engine of growth, backed by expanded portfolio and higher distribution reach

Tata Consumer Products: Tata Consumer Products Q3 profit jumps 26% to Rs 364 crore despite weak operating margin, revenue grows 8%. The FMCG company has recorded a 26% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 364.4 crore for quarter ended December FY23 despite weak operating margin, led by tax write-back, exceptional income and higher other income. Revenue for the quarter grew by 8.3% YoY to Rs 3,475 crore with India business growth of 8% and international business rising 4%, however, EBITDA fell 1.7% to Rs 454 crore and margin declined by 130 bps to 13.1% for the quarter.

Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

Highlights India tea and international business impact performance Out-of-home business posted growth Recovery in margins likely in March 2023 quarter Remain neutral, long-term investors can buy on market declines The Q3FY23 results of Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL; CMP: Rs 730; Market capitalisation: Rs 67,800 crore) were broadly in line with Street expectations. On a three-year CAGR (compounded annual growth rate), consolidated revenues grew by 12 percent, with India beverages and foods business growing 12 percent and 21 percent, respectively.

