Tata Consumer Products Q4 Preview: Revenue to grow 11% led by India foods business

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 24, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

With the announcement of Q4 earnings, the Street will be eyeing any updates on the acquisitions front and new product launches. Management commentary on volumes and tea prices will be key monitorables

The boost to Tata Consumer Products' revenue will come from India foods business, which is expected to grow 30 percent YoY

Tata Consumer Products, set to report its numbers on April 25, will likely see its topline grow by 11 percent year-on-year, according to experts. An average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol suggests revenue will rise to Rs 3,513 crore.

Net profit is expected to rise a modest 3.7 percent YoY to Rs 245 crore.


​The boost to revenue will come from its India foods business, which is expected to grow 30 percent YoY led by price hike in the salt portfolio. Kotak Institutional Equities has pegged 5 percent volume growth in the foods business.

