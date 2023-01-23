 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Communications Q3 net profit flat at Rs 394 crore

PTI
Jan 23, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST

Tata Communications' consolidated revenue for the quarter ended December 2022 came in at about Rs 4,528 crore, 8.2 per cent higher on-year.

Digital platforms and services delivered growth of over 17.2 per cent, according to Tata Communications statement.

Tata Communications on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of about Rs 394 crore for the just-ended December 2022 quarter, a tad lower than the year-ago period.

The Q3 FY23 net profit was 0.3 per cent lower than last year's figure of about Rs 395 crore (profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent).

Seen sequentially, the net profit was down 26 per cent from the September quarter.

