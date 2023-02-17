 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tarmat Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.16 crore, down 4.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tarmat are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.16 crore in December 2022 down 4.49% from Rs. 33.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2022 up 438.68% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2022 up 55% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

Tarmat
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32.16 28.93 33.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32.16 28.93 33.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.44 17.11 14.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.96 1.79 2.67
Depreciation 0.29 0.23 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.97 8.99 14.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.49 0.82 1.28
Other Income 3.68 0.25 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.19 1.07 1.38
Interest 0.03 0.19 0.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.15 0.88 0.91
Exceptional Items 2.52 -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.67 0.88 0.91
Tax 0.03 0.04 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.64 0.85 0.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.64 0.85 0.86
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.64 0.85 0.86
Equity Share Capital 21.31 21.31 13.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.18 0.40 0.65
Diluted EPS 2.18 0.40 0.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.18 0.40 0.65
Diluted EPS 2.18 0.40 0.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited