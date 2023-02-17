Tarmat Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.16 crore, down 4.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.16 crore in December 2022 down 4.49% from Rs. 33.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2022 up 438.68% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2022 up 55% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.