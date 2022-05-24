Tamilnadu Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 435.07 crore, up 24.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 435.07 crore in March 2022 up 24.32% from Rs. 349.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.85 crore in March 2022 down 61.98% from Rs. 62.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.47 crore in March 2022 down 44.1% from Rs. 74.19 crore in March 2021.

Tamilnadu Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.97 in March 2021.

Tamilnadu Petro shares closed at 113.15 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.69% returns over the last 6 months and 19.61% over the last 12 months.