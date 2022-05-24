 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tamilnadu Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 435.07 crore, up 24.32% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamilnadu Petroproducts are:

Net Sales at Rs 435.07 crore in March 2022 up 24.32% from Rs. 349.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.85 crore in March 2022 down 61.98% from Rs. 62.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.47 crore in March 2022 down 44.1% from Rs. 74.19 crore in March 2021.

Tamilnadu Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.97 in March 2021.

Tamilnadu Petro shares closed at 113.15 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.69% returns over the last 6 months and 19.61% over the last 12 months.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 433.64 449.06 349.30
Other Operating Income 1.43 -- 0.67
Total Income From Operations 435.07 449.06 349.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 211.85 231.31 162.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.64 -5.81 -11.93
Power & Fuel 86.42 -- 70.97
Employees Cost 11.06 10.56 10.52
Depreciation 5.81 5.90 5.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 82.94 146.01 46.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.35 61.09 66.02
Other Income 3.31 3.13 2.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.66 64.22 68.60
Interest 1.87 1.65 3.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.79 62.57 65.13
Exceptional Items -- -- 24.73
P/L Before Tax 33.79 62.57 89.86
Tax 9.94 15.62 27.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.85 46.95 62.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.85 46.95 62.73
Equity Share Capital 89.97 89.97 89.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 5.22 6.97
Diluted EPS 2.65 5.22 6.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 5.22 6.97
Diluted EPS 2.65 5.22 6.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 11:28 am
