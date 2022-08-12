 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tamil Newsprint Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,128.29 crore, up 78.54% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,128.29 crore in June 2022 up 78.54% from Rs. 631.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.40 crore in June 2022 up 538.63% from Rs. 13.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.39 crore in June 2022 up 128.07% from Rs. 77.34 crore in June 2021.

Tamil Newsprint EPS has increased to Rs. 8.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.99 in June 2021.

Tamil Newsprint shares closed at 259.50 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 93.66% returns over the last 6 months and 80.52% over the last 12 months.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,111.79 1,356.82 631.95
Other Operating Income 16.50 16.87 --
Total Income From Operations 1,128.29 1,373.69 631.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 553.89 524.83 358.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.83 19.05 0.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -63.97 253.17 -94.95
Power & Fuel 261.26 247.47 --
Employees Cost 83.61 78.53 79.30
Depreciation 56.61 56.28 57.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 122.60 138.87 226.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.46 55.49 5.64
Other Income 8.32 14.53 14.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 119.78 70.02 20.08
Interest 26.81 36.38 40.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.97 33.64 -20.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 92.97 33.64 -20.84
Tax 32.57 11.20 -7.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 60.40 22.44 -13.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 60.40 22.44 -13.77
Equity Share Capital 69.21 69.21 69.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.73 3.24 -1.99
Diluted EPS 8.73 3.24 -1.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.73 3.24 -1.99
Diluted EPS 8.73 3.24 -1.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 11:00 am
