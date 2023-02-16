Tamil Newsprint Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,248.57 crore, up 15.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,248.57 crore in December 2022 up 15.09% from Rs. 1,084.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.90 crore in December 2022 up 12306.59% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 300.76 crore in December 2022 up 206.59% from Rs. 98.10 crore in December 2021.