Tamil Newsprint Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,248.57 crore, up 15.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,248.57 crore in December 2022 up 15.09% from Rs. 1,084.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.90 crore in December 2022 up 12306.59% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 300.76 crore in December 2022 up 206.59% from Rs. 98.10 crore in December 2021.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,235.00 1,360.63 1,084.86
Other Operating Income 13.57 17.91 --
Total Income From Operations 1,248.57 1,378.54 1,084.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 544.19 477.58 467.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.24 91.17 16.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -105.74 14.77 91.96
Power & Fuel 283.61 280.60 --
Employees Cost 92.23 88.37 79.60
Depreciation 71.04 66.52 57.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 146.90 152.21 338.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 215.10 207.32 33.04
Other Income 14.62 9.21 7.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 229.72 216.53 40.59
Interest 55.60 43.72 38.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 174.12 172.81 1.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 174.12 172.81 1.74
Tax 61.22 61.06 0.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 112.90 111.75 0.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 112.90 111.75 0.91
Equity Share Capital 69.21 69.21 69.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.31 16.14 0.13
Diluted EPS 16.31 16.14 0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.31 16.14 0.13
Diluted EPS 16.31 16.14 0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited