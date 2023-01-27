Taj GVK Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.41 crore, up 28.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.41 crore in December 2022 up 28.53% from Rs. 82.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.32 crore in December 2022 up 38.89% from Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.26 crore in December 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 28.77 crore in December 2021.