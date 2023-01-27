 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taj GVK Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.41 crore, up 28.53% Y-o-Y

Jan 28, 2023 / 12:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.41 crore in December 2022 up 28.53% from Rs. 82.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.32 crore in December 2022 up 38.89% from Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.26 crore in December 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 28.77 crore in December 2021.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 105.41 89.05 82.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 105.41 89.05 82.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.70 9.09 8.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.26 15.81 13.51
Depreciation 3.63 3.66 3.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.34 33.22 30.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.48 27.27 24.89
Other Income 0.15 25.02 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.63 52.29 24.92
Interest 3.81 3.91 4.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.82 48.38 20.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.82 48.38 20.46
Tax 8.50 16.29 7.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.32 32.09 12.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.32 32.09 12.47
Equity Share Capital 12.54 12.54 12.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.76 5.12 1.99
Diluted EPS 2.76 5.12 1.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.76 5.12 1.99
Diluted EPS 2.76 5.12 1.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
