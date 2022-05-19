 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Syncom Formula Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.23 crore, down 11.15% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Syncom Formulations are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.23 crore in March 2022 down 11.15% from Rs. 65.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2022 down 31.53% from Rs. 6.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2022 down 37.4% from Rs. 12.14 crore in March 2021.

Syncom Formula EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2021.

Syncom Formula shares closed at 10.05 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.03% returns over the last 6 months and 54.38% over the last 12 months.

Syncom Formulations
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 58.23 57.23 65.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 58.23 57.23 65.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.86 31.24 26.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.35 12.34 14.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.88 -5.54 -1.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.11 5.99 7.07
Depreciation 1.01 0.99 1.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.13 8.30 10.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.88 3.91 7.36
Other Income 5.70 2.24 3.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.59 6.14 11.09
Interest 0.89 0.15 0.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.69 5.99 10.94
Exceptional Items -0.01 -- 0.03
P/L Before Tax 5.68 5.99 10.97
Tax 0.92 1.98 4.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.76 4.01 6.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.76 4.01 6.95
Equity Share Capital 86.25 83.00 79.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.07 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.06 0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.07 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.06 0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 03:00 pm
