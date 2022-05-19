Syncom Formula Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.23 crore, down 11.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.23 crore in March 2022 down 11.15% from Rs. 65.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2022 down 31.53% from Rs. 6.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2022 down 37.4% from Rs. 12.14 crore in March 2021.

Syncom Formula EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2021.

Syncom Formula shares closed at 10.05 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.03% returns over the last 6 months and 54.38% over the last 12 months.