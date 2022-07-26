 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Symphony Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 208.00 crore, up 100% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Symphony are:

Net Sales at Rs 208.00 crore in June 2022 up 100% from Rs. 104.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.00 crore in June 2022 up 257.14% from Rs. 7.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.00 crore in June 2022 up 288.89% from Rs. 9.00 crore in June 2021.

Symphony EPS has increased to Rs. 3.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in June 2021.

Symphony shares closed at 927.25 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.94% returns over the last 6 months and -9.13% over the last 12 months.

Symphony
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 208.00 251.00 104.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 208.00 251.00 104.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 96.00 149.00 64.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.00 -6.00 -9.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.00 17.00 15.00
Depreciation 2.00 2.00 1.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 38.00 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.00 43.00 34.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.00 46.00 -1.00
Other Income 8.00 12.00 9.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.00 58.00 8.00
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.00 58.00 8.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.00 58.00 8.00
Tax 8.00 15.00 1.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.00 43.00 7.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.00 43.00 7.00
Equity Share Capital 14.00 13.99 13.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.64 6.15 0.99
Diluted EPS 3.64 6.15 0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.64 6.15 0.99
Diluted EPS 3.64 6.15 0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

