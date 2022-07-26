Symphony Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 208.00 crore, up 100% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.00 crore in June 2022 up 100% from Rs. 104.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.00 crore in June 2022 up 257.14% from Rs. 7.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.00 crore in June 2022 up 288.89% from Rs. 9.00 crore in June 2021.

Symphony EPS has increased to Rs. 3.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in June 2021.

Symphony shares closed at 927.25 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.94% returns over the last 6 months and -9.13% over the last 12 months.